Kazakhstan to Implement UNDP Country Program for 2021-2025

ASTANA – Kazakh Ministry of National Economy and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) signed an agreement on Dec. 22 on financing the UNDP Country Program for 2021-2025, reported the ministry’s press service.

The program covers four areas: solving the problems of inequality in the development of regions and social vulnerability, strengthening the effectiveness of public administration and the accountability of institutions, assisting in diversifying the economy and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), and combating climate change and natural disasters.

The agreement will provide an opportunity to create the necessary pool of projects and offer technical support to the regions and priority reforms.

“Based on the results achieved and guided by the SDG, the UNDP will continue to assist Kazakhstan in implementing the country’s national development priorities, including economic diversification, institutional modernization, inequity reduction, and sustainable natural resource management,” said acting UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Sukhrob Khodjimatov.