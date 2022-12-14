Kazakhstan, Tatarstan Reiterate Willingness to Strengthen Cooperation and Bilateral Ties

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterated his willingness to enhance cooperation with the Republic of the Russian Federation of Tatarstan at a Dec. 13 meeting with its President Rustam Minnikhanov in Astana, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev and Minnikhanov addressed the prospects for the advancement of cooperation in trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

The sides focused on significant projects in mechanical engineering, particularly the tire manufacturing plant built by Tatarstan’s company in Saran city in the Karagandy Region which has started rolling out the first products from their assembly line. The plant is set to produce 3.5 million tires for cars and trucks. The investment volume has already reached $400 million.

The bilateral trade turnover exceeded $466 million in nine months of this year. Tokayev highlighted the importance of strengthening mutual partnerships and expressed his readiness to support further joint projects.