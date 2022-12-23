Kazakhstan, Japan Maintain Productive Partnership, Says Kazakh Foreign Minister

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Japan have developed a strategic partnership that demonstrates dynamic development in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres over 30 years of diplomatic relations, said Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Dec. 23, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Tileuberdi arrived in Tokyo to attend the ninth Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Central Asia-Japan Dialogue.

He also met with members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Central Asia, which was established on Nov. 24 in honor of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Tileuberdi said the league would advocate for increased active inter-parliamentary and inter party contact to encourage interregional and global initiatives to achieve sustainable development.