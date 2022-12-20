Kazakhstan Delivers Humanitarian Relief for Afghanistan Earthquake Survivors

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev, and representatives of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) visited the Barmal district of Paktika province in Afghanistan on Dec. 15 to hand over humanitarian supplies previously sent by Kazakhstan through the UNAMA to the victims of the devastating earthquake last summer, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The humanitarian aid included clothes, beds, mattresses, blankets, and mini stoves, among other items. Elders and representatives of affected settlements expressed gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh government, and the people of Kazakhstan for the humanitarian assistance provided to help the people of Afghanistan.

In August of this year, Kazakhstan delivered nine cargo wagons of food, medicines, and clothes to support the Afghan people.

Over 1,000 people were killed, and tens of thousands were left homeless after the 5.9-magnitude quake struck the Paktika province on June 22.