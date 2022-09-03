Afghanistan Receives Humanitarian Aid From Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has delivered nine cargo wagons of food, medicines, and clothes to Afghanistan through the Termez Regional Humanitarian Logistics Hub, according to the United Nations press service on Aug. 31.

“The donation is intended to support the United Nations humanitarian response to Afghan families struck by the devastating earthquake in June, the current flash floods that have engulfed a third of the country, and other acute and emerging needs. Kazakhstan is committed to assisting humanitarian efforts in the region and is continually working to assist individuals in countries facing difficult circumstances, such as Afghanistan,” said Bakhtiyar Sarsenbay, Chargé d’Affaires of Kazakhstan in Afghanistan.

The donation to help humanitarian activities across Afghanistan includes 200 tents and tarpaulins, 2,000 beds, mattresses, sheets, blankets, 2,000 coats and pants, and 2,000 sets of bowls, cups, and silverware. Kazakhstan also sent nearly 20 tons of grains, condensed milk, and 60,000 liters of oil.

Due to the ramifications of decades of violence, recurring environmental shocks, a lack of recovery from previous disasters, and the political upheaval of a year ago, more than 24 million people in Afghanistan require some type of life-saving humanitarian aid.

This contribution is one of the largest ever provided by Kazakhstan to assist Afghanistan as part of the United Nations Food Program.