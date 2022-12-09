Kazakh Prime Minister Chairs Kazakh Invest Board of Directors

By Staff Report in Business on 9 December 2022

ASTANA – The Kazakh Invest national company presented an action plan for 2023-2027 and the draft corporate governance code during a Dec. 8 meeting chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Photo credit: Prime Minister’s press service

Forty five projects worth $4.1 billion with foreign participation are expected to be put into operation with the support of Kazakh Invest by the end of 2022.

In the 11-month period, the Kazakh Invest initiated 212 visits of foreign companies to the regions and held 13 major investment events.


