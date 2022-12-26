Kazakh President’s Office Highlights Signature Events of 2022

ASTANA – The Akorda press service released the key events highlighting the activities of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in 2022 on Dec. 26.

Thus, the President signed 68 laws, 422 decrees, and 594 decisions concerning the appeals of individuals and legal entities.

During the year, Tokayev held 59 telephone conversations, publicly signed constitutional amendments into law, and received credentials from 30 envoys.

Tokayev chaired 59 meetings, took part in 31 events at the international level and held 298 meetings.

The President made 16 working visits to the country’s regions and 25 overseas visits to 14 countries, including China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Türkiye, Iran, the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, and Azerbaijan, among others.

In 2022, Tokayev met and held negotiations with heads of 19 states, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, China’s President Xi Jinping, Pope Francis and others.