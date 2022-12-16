Kazakh Officials to Nominate Six Cultural and Touristic Objects to UNESCO Heritage List

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is preparing nomination dossiers for six objects to be included on the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) List in 2025 to promote unique objects of Kazakhstan’s historical and cultural heritage, said Minister of Culture and Sports Dauren Abayev during a Dec. 14 government meeting, the Prime Minister’s press service reported.

This refers to the transnational nomination The Great Silk Road, which comprises the Fergana-Syrdarya corridor, the objects Sauran, Zheti Asar (Altyn Asar), Zhankent , Syganak, Otyrar, and Yasy in Turkistan.

Next year, the Kazakh Tourism national company plans to promote the sectors of creative industries in foreign markets, including exhibitions of contemporary arts in five cities in Europe and Asia with the participation of Kazakh artists, exposition of artisans Berlin Bazaar, the art fair in Almaty with the participation of foreign gallery owners, auction representatives, and so on.

The ministry organizes international competitions and festivals to discover Kazakh talents and support gifted representatives, such as the International Festival of Puppet Theaters “Orteke” (a wooden mountain goat figurine fastened to a dombra and set in motion by playing on it), the International Festival of Ethnic Music “Koshpendiler Aueni” (Nomad’s Voice), the International Violin Competition, and the annual Operalia. According to Abayev, implementing these competitions and festivals will allow reaching around 2,000 people and identify nearly 500 gifted children.