Kazakh National Bank Issues Commemorative Saka-Style Coins

ASTANA – The National Bank of Kazakhstan issued Saka-style bicolor circulating coins made of silver, reported the bank’s press service on Dec. 21.

The five commemorative coins have a face value of 100 tenge (US$0.21). The total number of silver coins 24.5 millimeters in diameter is 5 million pieces.

The front side of the coins depicts a deer, winged leopard, mask, red deer, and leopard. All coins were made at the Kazakh mint.

The Saka style is a unique manner of performing animal images in the cultures of the Late Bronze and Early Iron Ages of the Eurasian steppes.