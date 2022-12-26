Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare Recommends Stronger Measures Amid Rise in Respiratory Viruses

ASTANA – Chief State Sanitary Doctor and Vice Minister of Healthcare Aizhan Esmagambetova recommends following sanitary measures during the election campaign for the Senate (the upper house of the Parliament) elections at a Dec. 24 Central Election Commission (CEC) meeting, reported the CEC’s press service.

Kazakhstan and all regions are in the low-risk green zone as the epidemiological situation of coronavirus infection across the country is stable. However, the incidence rate has increased by 3 percent over the past week in Astana, Almaty, and the country’s ten regions, including the Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karagandy, and Mangystau Regions.

Kazakhstan is also experiencing a high incidence of seasonal influenza and respiratory infections.

“Up to 300 people test positive for COVID-19 in the country per day, and 99 percent of patients recovered. Compared to the same period last year, the numbers increased by 20 percent,” Esmagambetova said.

Since Oct. 1 this year, more than 2 million acute respiratory viral infections and around 2,000 laboratory-confirmed influenza have been registered in the country.

Therefore, Esmagambetova recommended wearing masks indoors, holding public pre-election events and meetings with voters in spacious premises to prevent crowding, and ensuring uninterrupted operation of a ventilation system or regular airing before the start of the events.