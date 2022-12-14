Kazakh Foreign Minister Takes Part in Berlin Eurasian Club

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Germany have unique prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation, said Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi during his speech at the 36th session of the Berlin Eurasian Club on Dec. 13, reported the Foreign Ministry press service.

“Platforms such as the Berlin Eurasian Club are crucial in coordinating our actions at a time of unprecedented turbulence and uncertainty,” said Tileuberdi.

This year, the club celebrates its 10th anniversary. More than 120 representatives of government agencies, business people, international organizations, industry associations and experts attended the event.

At a panel discussion, the participants agreed to enhance cooperation in overcoming obstacles in developing trade and economic ties. They also discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation through the implementation of existing agreements and bilateral projects.

Tileuberdi also met with Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office Tobias Lindner to discuss the bilateral and multilateral partnership. The parties noted the growth dynamics in trade and reiterated their intent to expand cooperation in renewable energy sources, transport and logistics, mining and processing of minerals and other spheres of the economy.

The Kazakh minister also discussed the implementation of joint projects with heads of such German companies as Multivac, EMAG and Reimann.