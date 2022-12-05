Greece Considers Kazakhstan a Guarantor of Stability in Central Asia, Says Greek Foreign Minister

By Staff Report in International on 5 December 2022

ASTANA – Greece considers Kazakhstan the largest and most important country in Central Asia and a guarantor of stability in the region, said Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias at a Dec. 5 meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (R) and Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias (L). Photo credit: Akorda

During the meeting, Tokayev and Dendias addressed international and regional issues and the advancement of Kazakh-Greek cooperation, focusing on trade and economic ties.

According to Tokayev, Greece is one of the country’s most important European Union partners and he reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening this partnership.

Dendias, in turn, thanked Tokayev for the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation and expressed his enthusiasm for continued mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan.


