Eurasian Development Bank Invests $1.2 Billion in Kazakhstan’s Projects This Year

ASTANA – The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has invested $1.2 billion in Kazakh projects this year, said Chairman of EDB Management Board Nikolai Podguzov at a Dec. 6 meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

In 2023, the bank plans to allocate nearly $1.1 billion more to the priority sectors of the country’s economy. The bank will invest $3.8 billion in Kazakh projects until 2026.

“Next year, the bank’s financing priorities will be projects aimed at developing logistics infrastructure, provision of water resources, food, and energy security, as well as improving environmental indicators,” said Podguzov.