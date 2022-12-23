Editor’s Top Picks for Pre-Holiday Weekend in Astana

ASTANA – December seems to be one of the busiest months of the year for many reasons. We summarize the results and draw up annual accounts at work, create a list of goals for the upcoming year, make conclusions for ourselves and prepare for the New Year or Christmas celebrations. To avoid exhaustion and high stress levels, we recommend resting up during the weekend of Dec. 24-25.

Kazakh pianist Alim Beisembayev’s solo concert “Masterpieces of the Piano Music of the 19th Century” on Dec. 25 at 7 p.m.

Alim Beisembayev is a young talented musician who won the Leeds International Piano Competition in September 2021 and the Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition. He will perform compositions by Franz Schubert, Franz Liszt, and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Venue: Kazakhconcert state musical organization named after Roza Baglanova, 10/1, Mangilik El

Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Chamber concert of bossa nova and flamenco music on Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.

Polina Tyrina, Akzhol Isin, Aleks Geyer and Vlad Zotov will take listeners into the world of Brazilian and Spanish sounds by playing guitar, flute, saxophone and percussion.

Address: Sal Seri art gallery, 42/1, Sauran Street.

Ticket price: 10,000 tenge (US$21). When buying two or more tickets, the ticket will cost 8,000 tenge (US$17).

For more information and registration, contact +77013220091 or contact Polina Tyrina via Instagram.

Hockey match between Astana’s Barys hockey club and Ekaterinburg’s Driver hockey club on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

This game will be the last for the Barys this year. The last match between the two teams took place in early December and ended with the opponent’s victory with a score of 0:2.

Venue: Barys Arena, 57 Turan Avenue

Tickets are available on Barys hockey club’s website.

New Year сreative evening on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.

The event’s program includes singing songs with a guitar, sharing gifts in the Secret Santa format and trying New Year’s dishes as well as meeting new people.

Price: 8,000 tenge (US$17). When buying two or more tickets, the ticket will cost 7,000 tenge (US$15).

Venue: Teplo anticafe, Е-15, 3 Street

For registration, contact +77056001139.

Astana Muz Fest 2022 winter festival on Dec. 19-25

The festival will take place in the square near the Expo International Exhibition Center.

City residents and guests can do ice skating, fly down ice slides, try different attractions, including the winter carousel and karting, visit the fair and take memorable photos against the background of sculptures and photo zones.

Snowman-sculpting, dancing battles, rope-pulling, and other games will be available. Free lessons for children learning to ice skate are also offered for festival participants.

On Dec. 25, everyone can watch the show with Ded Moroz or Ayaz Ata in Kazakh (a character similar to Santa Claus) and Snegurochka (the Snow Maiden), participate in dance battles and master classes from 11 a.m.

“Jazz evenings” concert on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

Kazakhconcert state musical organization named after Roza Baglanova starts a series of jazz evenings as part of the Republic Day celebration. Such concerts will be organized repeatedly to allow the audience to enjoy famous masterpieces of world and domestic jazz music.

Venue: Kazakhconcert state musical organization named after Roza Baglanova, 10/1, Mangilik El

Tickets are available on ticketon.kz