Dimash Kudaibergen’s Fans Plant 1,000 Trees in Argentina

ASTANA – The official fan club of famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen completed their forestry mission in November by planting 1,000 saplings of Araucaria Araucana, a giant majestic conifer that can live up to 2,000 years, in Argentina’s Patagonia region, reported Dimashnews.com on Dec. 8.

In May this year, the Dimash Latin Dears, the term used for diehard Dimash fans, organized a fundraiser for reforestation in Argentina’s Patagonia region. Initially, fans of the Kazakh artist managed to plant 382 trees, after which they launched a second campaign, increasing their goal to 1,000 trees.

After the campaign’s successful completion, a “Guardian of the Forest” certificate was issued in Kudaibergen’s name.