Dimash Kudaibergen Wins State Scholarship to Study Directing at New York Film Academy

ASTANA – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen has become a recipient of the Bolashak (future) scholarship to study directing at the New York Film Academy branch in Los Angeles.

The Bolashak program posted a list of scholarship recipients on its website on Dec. 27, featuring the name of the famous performer. This year, 178 people received scholarships to study toward their master’s or doctoral degrees or undergo internships in leading universities and scientific centers in 20 countries.

Bolashak is a state scholarship program that allows Kazakh students to obtain degrees from such universities as Harvard, Columbia, Yale, Princeton, Brown, Dartmouth, Cornell, and others. More than 11,000 students have received education in the last 29 years across the globe.