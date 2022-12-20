Dimash Kudaibergen Emphasizes Peace and Unity at Central Asian Media Forum in Astana

ASTANA – World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen called on all people to make peace during the Ethics of Peace panel session as part of the first Central Asian Forum in Astana on Dec. 20.

“We see an economic recession. People suffer from disease and war. We must try to prevent war. For centuries we cannot live in peace and harmony. I’m really worried about this issue,” said Kudaibergen.

Kudaibergen also presented his recent video for the song titled “The Story of One Sky.” In this song, he tried to convey the idea of peace.

“We are different, but we must not forget that we are all residents of the Earth. We live under the same sky. Therefore, we must live in peace,” he said.

The music composition calls people to unite, to stop dividing each other along national, social, religious lines in order to preserve life, love, friendship, and the land for children.

British actor and director Jeremy Gilley spoke about the importance of media at the session. He is also well-known as an advocate for sustainable development as he founded the Peace One Day global non-profit project.

“Forums like this are important. For example, the Central Asian Media forum promotes peace, democracy, and non-violence and promotes the role of women. This inspires me,” said Gilley.

It should be noted that the United Nations (UN) declared the International Day of Peace on Sept. 21 to strengthen the ideals of peace and observe 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

UN Communications and Advocacy Officer Elnara Bainazarova said the UN has cooperated with celebrities to engage them to promote sustainable development and raise awareness about war conflicts around the world.

Innovative technologies in media, creative industry, and gender diversity in civil society are on the agenda of the second day of the Central Asian Media Forum that kicked off Dec. 20 in Astana.