Central Asian States Should Enhance Ties in Various Areas, Says Kazakhstan’s State Counselor

ASTANA – Central Asian countries should enhance ties in different areas, said Kazakhstan’s State Counselor Erlan Karin at a Dec. 20 Central Asian Media Forum in Astana, reported the Kazinform.

“Central Asian states have started collaborating in recent years. The consultative meetings of Central Asian heads of state, the first of which took place in Kazakhstan, provided a specific impetus to this. Central Asia is now an independent region. This results from our ambition to demonstrate regional identity, create a shared cultural space, and exhibit it to the world. This effort should be stepped up,” Karin said.

Also, Karin emphasized the need to strengthen ties in the media, cultural, humanitarian spheres, and social and political life.

“We create a regional identity and reinforce our integrity as a result of such gatherings. Kazakhstan is always willing to support efforts in this area and adopt various initiatives. Today’s media forum in Astana is a stark reminder of this. I hope the forum participants will present valuable viewpoints serving Central Asian countries’ common interests,” said Karin.