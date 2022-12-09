Best Weekend Getaways: Where to Get Away in the Kazakh Capital

ASTANA – For those buried in work from Monday to Friday, the word weekend sounds simply magical. Thankfully, Astana offers ample opportunities to indulge in new experiences. If you want to receive a heavy dose of fun, you should definitely refer to The Astana Times’s list for Dec. 10-11.

Master class paper cup drawing on Dec. 11 at 12 p.m.

ConceptArt creative laboratory will gather city residents on Sunday to take their minds off their routines and draw Christmas pictures on paper cups. The event will last two hours.

Price: 4,500 tenge (US$10).

For registration, contact +7 771 451 1467.

“The Snow Queen” ballet premiere on Dec. 9-10 at 7 p.m.

The theater’s symphonic orchestra, headed by maestro Arman Urazgaliev, will accompany a stunning production based on Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairytale of the same name.

Artists will use dance to convey the narrative of the Snow Queen and the heroic Gerda, who will demonstrate that good triumphs over evil and genuine strength are concealed in love.

Tickets are available here.

Venue: Astana Ballet theater, 9 Uly Dala Avenue.

Master class on drawing on a canvas with acrylic paints and imitation gold leaf on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.

The Sal Seri art gallery invites everyone who wants to spend the day being creative, recharging their batteries, or decorating their home with a one-of-a-kind painting to their masterclass. You will be able to use decorative materials such as imitation gold leaf and learn how to sketch with a spatula.

Price: 7,000 tenge (US$15). Address: 42/1, Sauran Street.

For registration, contact +7 700 100 42 42.

Shape of gratitude contemporary art exhibition at Collab ExSpace art space

The exhibition opened on Dec. 8 is the third personal exhibition of local artist Nastya Zharko, whose central theme in art is awareness. It is a logical extension of the artist’s previous S.O.S. exhibition, so Zharko now proposes to fill the void left after the disappearance of anxiety with gratitude.

Zharko narrates about difficult life situations through a particular plastic language called Hedwigam. It is a fictional world of characters, which she created under the influence of visual pop culture and kitsch.

The exhibition will run until Jan. 10. Venue: 34 Sauran Street.

Astana Food Fest 2022 food festival on Dec. 10-11

More than 30 popular local restaurants and cafes will present various national cuisines, special dishes, and desserts. In addition to enjoying tasty meals, guests will be able to listen to the performances of famous restaurant owners, watch a fabulous show of barmen, participate in master classes on gingerbread painting and making coffee, demonstrate their skills at cooking contests, and hot dogs and burgers eating competitions.

Venue: Center gastro square, 16p, Dostyk Street. The entrance is free.