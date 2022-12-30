Astana’s Long Weekend Break: Where to Go During the New Year Holidays

ASTANA – With the New Year fast approaching, it is important to finish work up, take a breath and recharge your batteries as the holiday night is likely to be energy-consuming. The Astana Times has drawn up a list of events scheduled for the remaining days of December and first days of the New Year that might help you relax and enjoy the magic of the holiday which in Kazakhstan will last through Jan. 3.

“The Nutcracker” ballet on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 31 at 5 p.m.

Based on Ernst Theodor Amadeus Hoffmann’s “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” fairy tale, the ballet gained world fame and became a New Year tradition. Astana Ballet theater will present renowned Soviet choreographer Vasily Vainonen’s version, which has been staged in leading theaters around the world. Marvelous scenography, romantic characters, colorful costumes and virtuosic choreography promise to put the audience in a wonderful mood.

Tickets are available on the theater’s website.

Venue: Astana Ballet theater, 9 Uly Dala Avenue.

Azret Sultan State Historical, Cultural and Natural Museum-Reserve’s traveling exhibition titled Bright Blowing at the National Museum of Kazakhstan

The exhibition is divided into four parts: the emergence of fire and lamps, their importance and function in human life; the emergence and development of luminaires; the lamp’s role in our traditions and the transition of lamps in the classical style from the 14th to 18th centuries.

More than 60 exhibits will be featured at the exposition. They are represented by smoke grenades, smoke vessels, lamp bases with handles, traditional stoves made of clay, lamps found during archaeological excavations, original bronze lamps of Turkic conqueror Timur’s era, and lamps found during excavations in the Kultobe settlement in Turkistan.

The exhibition will run until Jan 10, 2023. The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday.

Address: 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue.

New Year Tour to the Bayanaul National Park from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2

The program includes excursions to the park’s various attractions, a New year entertainment program, gala dinners for two days, a dancing party and a family party.

Comfortable transport, guide service, environmental charges, and accommodation at the guest house are included in the tour price.

Price for adults – 95,000 tenge (US$205), for children aged between 7 and 12 – 75,000 tenge (US$162) and free for children under seven years old.

For more information and to make a reservation, contact +7 776 270 17 17.

Qiyal Project creative center’s master classes on Dec. 30-31

Master classes are held every day in the following areas: drawing on canvas for 10,000 tenge (US$21), drawing painting for couples for 12,000 tenge (US$26), drawing on eco-friendly bag for 10,000 tenge (US$21), drawing on a white T-shirt for 12,000 tenge (US$26) and creating gypsum decoration for 13,000 tenge (US$28).

Address: 2 Almaty Street.

For more information and registration, contact +7 705 213 24 84.