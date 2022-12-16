Astana to Host First Central Asian Media Forum

ASTANA – The first Central Asian Media Forum will take place in Astana on Dec. 20-21. The forum seeks to become a unique platform for collaboration and intends to create a single media environment for the countries of Central Asia.

Within two days, the experts will discuss in person the issues of media development and share their vision and best practices in the industry.

The forum raises the topics of measuring regional identity, the development of new media, artificial intelligence technologies in the industry, the future of creative industries in Central Asia, the possibilities of regional and global cooperation to ensure information security, fake news in the post-truth era, media literacy issues, sustainability and the role of women in media.

Forum counts more than 100 invited speakers, world-famous Pulitzer Prize winners, global policymakers, international and local journalists, influencers, heads of international organizations, and media experts.

Jeremy Gilley, the founder of the Peace One Day global project, who could pause the war in Afghanistan and established the UN International Day of Peace at the UN General Assembly, together with the famous Kazakh performer Dimash Kudaibergen, will deliver their vision about the Ethics of Peace and its role in the world.

The headliners of the Forum are Hollywood actor and legendary boxer Roy Jones, four-time New York Times best-selling author, who wrote a book about Kazakh Burkitchi Girl “Eagle Huntress” Liz Welch, and the most popular YouTube project in the globe with over 18 billion views.

The 11th President of Türkiye Abdullah Gul, the third President of Mongolia Nambaryn Enkhbayar, State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic Suyunbek Kasmambetov, heads of leading international organizations (OTC, OIC, CICA, Turksoy, TurkPA, UN, and other organizations) and policy leaders will share their experience at the Forum along with mass media managers of Central Asia.

Detailed information about the Media Forum can be found on its website www.ca-mediaforum.org.