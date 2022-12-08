Astana to Host Benefit Concert Featuring Dimash Kudaibergen and Other Famous Singers

ASTANA – Biz Birgemiz (We Are Together) charity festival to benefit children with special needs with performances by famous Kazakh singers, including Dimash Kudaibergen, will be held at Barys Arena in Astana on Dec. 14, reported Astana akimat press service.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be used to buy medical equipment for the rehabilitation center for children diagnosed with cerebral palsy in Astana.

The event aims to support the creative potential of children with special needs and create conditions for their active participation in public life.

Famous Kazakh music stars, including Dimash Kudaibergen, Nazima, Kenzhebek Zhanabilov from MuzArt, Tamara Asar, Mans&Koba, Mona Songs, and others are confirmed to perform at the festival.