Astana Hosts First Central Asian Media Forum, Brings Together World Experts to Share Insights

ASTANA – More than 100 international experts address media development and share insights and experiences at the first Central Asian Media Forum on Dec. 20 in Astana.

Winners of the Pulitzer Prize, world politicians, international and local journalists, influencers, heads of international organizations, and authoritative media experts are expected to participate in the event.

Within two days, the experts will discuss the influence of cultural identity on regional cooperation, the development of a common Central Asian media platform, regional cooperation in the fight against fake content, artificial intelligence technologies in the media, the future of creative industries in Central Asia, the role of gender equality in the development of civil society and social media, among other topics.

Filmmaker Jeremy Gilley, founder of the Peace One Day global project – an annual day of global ceasefire established Sept. 21 as the Peace Day at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly is expected to deliver the speech at the event, along with world-renowned Kazakh vocalist Dimash Kudaibergen.