Astana Hosts Charity Festival Headlined By Dimash to Celebrate Year of Children

By Staff Report in Astana, Society on 27 December 2022

ASTANA – Do not allow babies to cry. Serenity and tranquillity are important for them, said Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen, the headliner of the Dec. 26 Biz Birgemiz (we are together) festival, the Astana akimat’s press service reported. 

Photo credit: capital’s akimat (city administration)

The festival, which celebrated the Year of the Children, featured Kazakh pop stars and musicians with disabilities.

“If there is unity in the country, peace and harmony will reign in families. May our country’s independence be strong and eternal,” Kudaibergen said.

Dimash Kudaibergen performing at the festival. Photo credit: press service of Kazakh Senate.

All ticket sales proceeds will go toward purchasing equipment for a rehabilitation center for youngsters with cerebral palsy.

The festival was organized by Astana’s akimat (mayoral office) and the Biz Birgemiz Charity Foundation.


