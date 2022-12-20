Astana Christmas Tree Lit Up at EXPO Square

ASTANA – The 25-meter-high Christmas tree was lit up in a festive ceremony at the International Exhibition Centre EXPO Square in front of the Nur Alem Pavilion on Dec. 19 in Astana, reported the city administration’s press service. Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek lighted nearly 360 lights adorning the tree.

“Dear Astana residents and visitors, on the eve of the New Year, I want to wish you and your families a festive spirit, happiness, and good health! Let our Astana grow and prosper, and may the new year be fortunate for the city! Today is the start of the New Year’s celebrations. There will be plenty of other joyful events. We install ice rinks and slides in all districts of our city so that everyone can enjoy their leisure time,” said Kassymbek.

The festive event was held as part of the Astana Muz Fest winter festival, which will take place until Dec. 25. The winter town with a skating rink, slides, and a New Year’s fair opened on the same day at the EXPO square.

The video was published on capital’s akimat (city administration) You Tube channel.