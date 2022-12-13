Adani Group Seeks to Expand Cooperation with Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Adani Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate, is interested in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in energy, petrochemistry, and renewable energy sources, said Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani at a Dec. 13 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, reported the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed prospects for implementing long-term and strategically important investment projects.

Tokayev welcomed the plans of the Adani Group to develop transport infrastructure in the region. The President noted that Kazakhstan makes efforts to diversify transport routes and develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

Adani’s visit program to Astana includes meetings with the Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and heads of state bodies to address bilateral cooperation in logistics, energy, and petrochemistry, among other sectors.

The Adani Group’s diverse businesses include airport operations, port management, electric power generation and transmission, mining, natural gas, renewable energy, food processing, and infrastructure.

In November 2022, the total market capitalization of the Adani Group reached a record $280 billion.