Voter Turnout for Presidential Election in Kazakhstan Hits 51 Percent

ASTANA – Voter turnout in Kazakhstan’s presidential election hit 51.16 percent as of 2 p.m. local Astana time, announced the Central Election Commission member Sabila Mustafina at a press briefing on Nov. 20.

Kazakhstan holds its presidential elections today, Nov. 20. As of 2 p.m. local Astana time, 6,113,621 people out of 11,950,485 eligible voters in the country have cast their vote, according to CEC.

Among the regions, the highest voter turnout is in the Turkistan Region, 76.61 percent, while the lowest is in the city of Almaty, 24.17 percent.

High voter turnout is also observed in the Abai Region – 69.32 percent, the Ulytau Region – 68.32 percent, and the Kyzylorda Region – 59.18 percent.

There are 10,101 polling stations, including in 63 countries worldwide.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for extraordinary presidential elections during his Sept.1 state-of-the-nation address. Tokayev proposed to extend the presidential term from five to seven years with no right to be re-elected and signed the decree approving these amendments to the country’s Constitution on Sept. 17.