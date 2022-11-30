Trade Turnover Between Kazakhstan and China Grows by 33 Percent, Kazakh PM Reports

ASTANA – The volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China grew by 33 percent over the first 10 months of this year and reached $19.7 billion, said Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov during a Nov. 29 video conference with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

“The heads of our states have set a goal to increase the trade turnover to $35 billion by 2030. We are ready to work with our Chinese colleagues on this ambitious task,” said the Prime Minister.

He outlined the launch of new projects in the oil and gas and mechanical engineering sectors, which are focused on improving the efficiency of road checkpoints at the border and developing railway cargo transportation among priority cooperation areas. He proposed to open a third railway checkpoint between Kazakhstan and China.

Smailov said that more types of Kazakh products and services need to be exported to China and more direct contacts need to be established between the business circles of the two countries.

“We are ready for an active dialogue. I am sure that the high dynamics of the Kazakh-Chinese strategic partnership will develop in all areas,” the minister said.

He also noted the importance of removing barriers to the export of Kazakh agricultural products, increasing the number of passenger flights and enhancing cooperation on the use and protection of transboundary rivers.

Li Keqiang, in turn, highlighted that China views Kazakhstan as a friendly neighbor and an important trade partner. According to him, China is particularly interested in increasing the supply of goods and agricultural products, launching new projects in the energy sector, developing humanitarian ties and boosting environmental protection cooperation.