Tokayev Set to Win Kazakhstan’s Presidential Election with 82 Percent, According to Exit Poll

ASTANA – Incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, nominated by the people’s coalition, is set to win the presidential election receiving the support of 82.45 percent of the voters, reported the Open Society International Institute for Regional Studies at midnight on Nov. 21.

The exit poll showed Meiram Kazhyken, a candidate of the Amanat Commonwealth of Trade Unions, winning 2.23 percent, National Social Democratic Party candidate Nurlan Auesbayev winning 2.17 percent, Saltanat Tursynbekova, a candidate of the Qazaq Analary – Dasturge Zhol (Kazakh mothers are a path to traditions) public association – 2.08 percent, Karakat Abden nominated by the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers – 2.54 percent, and Auyl Party candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev – 3.33 percent.

Voter turnout made 68 percent, according to the exit poll.

More than 1,600 interviewers surveyed more than 3,500 citizens outside the premises of polling stations.

According to the law, conducting public opinion polls on the premises of polling stations on the day of the election is prohibited. The organizations cannot publish the results five days before and on election day. The organizations usually announce their results immediately after the closure of polling stations across the country.

The preliminary official results are expected to be announced by Nov. 22, at a time to be determined by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC).

There were 10,101 polling stations in the country, including 68 polling stations across 53 countries.