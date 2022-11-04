The Astana Times Presents Top Weekend Outings List For Kazakh Capital

ASTANA – Weekends in the cold capital may seem dull because of the noisy malls and monotonous cafes, where most of the population comes to spend its free time. But, the cultural life of Astana and the variety of events that take place during the week, and especially on Saturday and Sunday might surprise you if you decide to give them a try!

Here is our top four list.

1. An art evening dedicated to British street artist Banksy on Nov. 5-6

The program for the evening includes an analysis of the most famous artworks made by Banksy, watching the documentary film “Exit Through the Gift Shop” directed by the artist, a discussion of the artist’s personality and features of his works, as well as depicting street art as an art movement followed by a coffee break with tea, coffee and cookies.

More information and tickets are available here.

2. The “In Vivo: Human Diversity” bio art exhibition at the Forte Kulanshi Art Space

“In Vivo: Human Diversity” is a first of its kind exhibition in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, where art works are shown in combination with high-tech biology.

Artists of the exhibition, represented by local, and foreign artists, young scientists, pupils of gymnasium No. 10 and members of the IGEM NU Kazakhstan team, attempted to find answers to the questions “Who are we? Who is a person?” According to them, their task is to rethink the understanding of the human role in the ecosystem of life, man’s ideas and his values.

The exhibition is fully adapted for people with visual impairments.

The exhibition site is open from Monday to Sunday. Address: 8/1 Dostyk Street.

3. The Apocalypse concert by pianist Temirlan Beisenbai under the pseudonym Ratovich with the Orchestra Lab. symphony orchestra on Nov. 5-6.

The artists will perform compositions of The Weeknd, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, and Linkin Park, as well as tracks of Kazakh singer Batyrkhan Shukenov, ABBA, and Twenty One Pilots among other songs during a two-hour concert.

Date: Nov. 5-6 at 7 p.m. local time (GMT+6)

Venue: State Academic Philharmonic named after Erkegali Rakhmadiyev

Tickets are available on Ticketon.kz.

4. The musical and comedy show “Mean Girls” in the format of a meta-musical in English on Nov. 6

The musical is based on the same name teen comedy film, which was released in 2004. It is directed by Performing arts center head and theater director Ilyas Danyarov, whose style combines musical comedy, clownery and theater of the absurd.

Time: 6 p.m. local time (GMT+6)

Venue: The Friendly’s bar, 10, Samal Street

Price: 3,000 (US$6.5) tenge for students and schoolchildren and 4,000-5,000 tenge (US$9-11) for others

For more information and tickets contact +77019446969 via What’s App.