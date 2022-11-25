The Astana Times Guide to Spending Weekend in Kazakh Capital

ASTANA – The weekend is the best time not only for grocery shopping, rewarding yourself with sleep and having warm dinners with loved ones but also for attending exciting cultural events and meeting new people. The Astana Times offers you to follow our weekend itinerary to enjoy exciting events.

European School antique art exhibition at Forte Kulanshi Art Space gallery

On Nov. 24, the gallery, curated by Kazakh artist Leyla Mahat, unveiled BonArt international auction house’s 39 paintings and 43 unique exhibits of local collector Saule Kobzhanova.

According to Mahat, classic art paintings and items of the late 19th and early 20th centuries adorned estates and palaces.

The exhibition is open from Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., until Jan. 15, 2023.

Address: 8/1 Dostyk Street.

National Geographic Photo Ark photo exhibition at the National Museum of Kazakhstan

The National Geographic Photo Ark project, led by National Geographic photographer and researcher Joel Sartore, puts on display the photographic portraits of all endangered or rare animals living in zoos, aquariums, and wildlife reserves around the world.

Sartore started his project in his hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska, in 2006. Since then, he has visited more than 50 countries and photographed more than 13,000 species to create this photo album.

The exhibition will run until Dec. 4. The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday. Address: 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue

Musical Caravan: Italy – Kazakhstan gala-opera on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

The gala opera program includes striking masterpieces of Italian opera classics by Giuseppe Verdi, Pietro Mascagni, Giacomo Puccini, Gioachino Rossini and musical treasures of prominent Kazakh composers Akhmet Zhubanov, Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov and Erkegali Rakhmadiev, among others.

The concert will feature performances from such well-known Kazakh singers as Azamat Zhelytrguzov (baritone), Tatiana Vicinskaya (mezzo-soprano) and invited world opera stars Serena Gamberoni (soprano) and Francesco Meli (tenor), as well as Astana Opera theater’s choir and symphony orchestra.

Venue: Astana Opera House. 1 Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street

Tickets are available on Astana Opera House’s website.

An art evening dedicated to Vincent van Gogh on Nov. 26 and Paul Gauguin on Nov. 27

Events dedicated to each of the artists include the analysis of several paintings by the creators and a discussion of the fate and influence of their work on the history of art. In addition, the program includes screenings of the films “At Eternity’s Gate” by Julian Schnabel on Nov. 26 and “Gauguin – Voyage de Tahiti” by Édouard Deluc on Nov. 27.

Registration for the event is available on the organizer’s Instagram account.

SHU[LAMA] electronic music festival on Nov. 26 at 10 p.m.

Approximately 20 local and Russian DJs will come together in the bar’s three DJ zones to demonstrate their skills by combining the best electronic tracks.

Tickets are available on zakazbiletov.kz

Venue: Curr.age bar, 4/1 Taras Shevchenko Street