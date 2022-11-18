Some Tips On How to Spend the Weekend in the Kazakh Capital

ASTANA – Being one of the top tourist destinations in the country, Astana is famous for its futuristic buildings, and monumental architecture, it can grab your fancy not only with its architecture but with the activities on offer as well. Do not hesitate to check out our pick of stunning events for the ultimate weekend away.

Contemporary Art of Uzbekistan international exhibition at the Has Sanat Art Gallery

The exposition presents 77 works made by Uzbek artists using oil and acrylic painting techniques as well as mixed techniques, which implies putting watercolor paints on color paper.

Seven artists – Sanzhar Jabbarov, Nuriddin Rasulov, Diyor Razykov, Sharifa Sharafkhodzhaeva, Bakhtiyar Serekeev, Uktam Saidov and Hasan Saidvaliyev – are graduates of the National Institute of Fine arts and Design named after Kamoliddin Behzod and Art School named after P.P.Benkov.

The exhibition will last until Nov. 27.

The art gallery is open from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Address: 14g, Dinmukhamed Konayev Street

Enigma band’s concert on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

As part of their tour “Original Enigma Voices,” band participants will perform such hits as “Sadeness,” “Return to Innocence,” and “Gravity of Love,” among others. The two-hour show will also feature performances of Andru Donalds, Angel X and Fox Lima.

The German musical project is one of the most popular and mystical groups in recent decades and was created by composer and producer Michael Cretu in 1990. Cretu’s music attracted millions of listeners around the world with its distinctive style using Gregorian chants, ethnic psalms and church bells.

Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Address: Kazakhconcert hall named after Roza Baglanova, 10/1 Mangilik El

Creativity and Creators thematic excursion on Nov. 20

The tour includes a visit to Has Sanat art gallery and Kazakh jeweler Berik Alibay’s house museum.

Has Sanat gallery unveils multidimensional collections representing various fine arts: painting, graphics, sculpture and tapestry, while Alibay’s house museum represents a unique collection of antique items, including the armament of Kazakh batyrs (warriors), household items, kitchen utensils, instruments of labor, and national style jewelry.

Time schedule: from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Price: 9,000 tenge (US$20) per person. It includes guide service, transport and entrance tickets.

For more information and tickets contact +7 705 190 03 45

Pottery masterclass on Nov. 19-20 at 2 p.m.

Pottery is not only one of the most ancient and exciting crafts but also an activity that has a positive therapeutic effect. The clay therapy is aimed at reducing stress levels and eliminating negative emotions and its impact is comparable to the effect of a walk in the forest or a rest on the seashore.

The gallery will provide participants with all the necessary tools and materials.

Price: 7,700 tenge (US$17). Address: 42/1 Sauran Street

To make a reservation, contact +7 700 100 42 42

“Turandot” opera by Giacomo Puccini on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

The three-act opera is based on a self-titled play written by Italian poet and dramatist Carlo Gozzi.

The plot centers around the love story of Prince Calaf and the fatal Princess Turandot, who tests all the candidates for the role of her groom by making three riddles for them. The candidate who solves all three riddles will be able to marry Turandot, while the person giving even a single wrong answer will be executed.

Venue: Astana Opera House, 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street

Tickets are available on Astana Opera House’s website