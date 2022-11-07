Six Organizations to Conduct Exit Polls on Election Day in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Six organizations submitted notifications to Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) to conduct public opinion polls on the upcoming presidential elections, reported the CEC press service.

The Qogamdyq Pikir (public opinion) Research Institute will deal with data entry and processing and the output of one-dimensional, two-dimensional, and three-dimensional tables using the SPSS program.

The Amanat Party’s Public Policy Institute will conduct a face-to-face survey.

The Youth Scientific Research Center will be in charge of correlation and covariance analysis and secondary analysis of public opinion polls.

The Institute for Democracy Research Association will develop a face-to-face interview survey method.

The Institute for Comprehensive Social Research is set to conduct exit polls outdoors and outside the polling stations on election day.

The DAMU Research Group will conduct the study on the pre-election sentiments of the population, based on the Computer Assisted Web Interviewing (CAWI) surveying technique.

The country’s law prohibits conducting public opinion polls on election day on the premises or at polling stations. The results of public opinion polls, forecasts of election results and other election-related research cannot be published in the media within five days before and on election day.

The organizations usually announce their results immediately after the closure of polling stations across the country.