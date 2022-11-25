Shymbulak Mountain Resort Opens Skiing and Snowboarding Season on Saturday

ASTANA – Almaty’s Shymbulak mountain resort, the largest in Central Asia, will open for a skiing and snowboarding season on Nov. 26, reported the mountain resort’s press service.

In the winter season, the Medeu-Shymbulak cable car operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Almaty local time on weekdays and from 8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend.

Nighttime skiing and snowboarding at the resort will be available every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Shymbulak mountain resort offers 14 trails of varying difficulty with a length of 25 kilometers.

Founded in 1954, Shymbulak is located in the picturesque gorge of Ile Alatau at 2,260 meters above sea level, a 15-minute drive from the center of Almaty.