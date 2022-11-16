President Tokayev Launches Construction of Multi-Brand Automobile Plant in Almaty

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev launched the construction of a multi-brand plant for the production of Changan, Chery, and Haval cars on Nov. 15 in Almaty during his working visit to the city, reported the Akorda press service.

The completion of the facility is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024. The investment project worth more than 100 billion tenge (US$217.4 million) will produce at least 90,000 vehicles annually.

“This is a vital project for the country. I wish you success in its implementation. This year, during the visit of China’s President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan, we discussed this project. Today we see the result – its implementation has begun,” the President said.