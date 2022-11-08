President Addresses Environmental Issues, Tourism Potential, Defends the Indivisible Kazakhstan

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the main directions of the Atyrau Region’s development at a meeting with the public in Atyrau on Nov. 8. The address touched upon plans to transform the region into a petrochemical cluster, the principles of an indivisible Kazakhstan, challenges to the environment, among other things.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

Indivisible Kazakhstan

“We follow the notion of ‘strong regions – strong countries.’ Each region contributes significantly to Kazakhstan’s development. The west produces oil, the center produces coal and the east supplies metals. The north provides wheat, while the south supplies animals, vegetables, and fruits. Each region is unique, but when combined, they make an indivisible Kazakhstan.”

A new generation of managers

“We will create equal and fair conditions to attract professionals in all areas. Meritocracy will be the main principle. As a result, we should prioritize the promotion of promising regional managers. Many brilliant people in the regions are willing to work for the country’s greater good. The state’s job is to create the environment for people to realize their full potential.”

Fight against drugs

“As a society, we should be relentless when declaring war on drugs. This is extremely important for the health of the younger generation and the entire nation. Bad habits should not be allowed to take root among the youth. Many youth and schoolchildren now use electronic cigarettes, which can be obtained in any store. This is a very dangerous situation.”

Religion

“Kazakhstan is a secular state. Our Constitution guarantees freedom of religion. However, being a secular and tolerant country does not mean turning a blind eye to various radical movements and religious separatism. We will never jeopardize the security and integrity of our country.”

Sports and healthcare

“Instead of erecting numerous monuments, it is better to prioritize the construction of sports and medical facilities. This is true not only for the Atyrau Region but for the entire country.”

Shallowing of the Zhaiyk (Ural) River

“Kazakhstan and Russia have signed several agreements in ecology, biodiversity conservation, and transboundary river use. We must all work together to protect the Zhaiyk River. The degradation of the environmental situation will have lasting implications. It may be too late tomorrow if we do not act now.”

Tourism

“Atyrau Region should not rely on oil and gas alone. It should develop other promising industries, such as tourism. To increase the region’s tourism potential, the government and the akimat [governor’s office] need to resolve road construction and reconstruction problems and provide tourism facilities with utility lines.”

Ecology and landscaping of Atyrau city

“The inefficient budget expenditures should become a thing of the past. The goal is not to spend the money but to get a real result. Therefore, the work process must be carefully thought through and executed with excellence. Only in this case will Atyrau become a green city.”