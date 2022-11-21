Preliminary Results of Presidential Election: Incumbent Tokayev Wins 81.31% of Votes

ASTANA – Incumbent President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 81.31 percent of the vote at the presidential election, according to the preliminary data from the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced on Nov. 21.

The preliminary election result shows Zhiguli Dairabayev, a candidate of the Auyl Party, winning 3.42 percent (271,641 votes), Karakat Abden nominated by the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers – 2.60 percent (206,206 votes), Meiram Kazhyken, a candidate of the Amanat Commonwealth of Trade Unions – 2.53 percent (200,907 votes), National Social Democratic Party candidate Nurlan Auesbayev – 2.22 percent (176,116 votes), and Saltanat Tursynbekova, a candidate of the Qazaq Analary – Dasturge Zhol (Kazakh mothers are a path to traditions) public association – 2.12 percent (168,731 votes).

According to the CEC, 69.44 percent, or 8,300,046 citizens out of 11,953,465 eligible voters, participated in the country’s presidential election on Nov. 20.

The voter turnout abroad was 88.47 percent, or 11,360 people out of 12,841 registered people.

There were 10,101 polling stations across Kazakhstan, including 68 stations at the country’s foreign missions in 53 countries.

The CEC has accredited more than 614 observers. In addition, 254 foreign reporters have been accredited to cover the election.

Ten international organizations observed the presidential election. It included the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization of Turkic States, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, the International Turkic Academy, representatives of foreign countries.