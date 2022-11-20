Overseas Voting in Kazakhstan’s Presidential Election Shows 57.5 Percent Turnout as Voting Abroad Continues

ASTANA – Kazakh citizens have the opportunity to cast their ballot in 68 polling stations opened in the country’s diplomatic and consular posts in 53 countries on election day on Nov. 20.

As of 7 p.m. Astana time, the voter turnout abroad was 57.5 percent or nearly 7,400 people out of 12,841 registered people, reported Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko during the briefing at the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Ten voting stations have completed their work so far, while 57 polling stations continue their work, and a polling station in San Francisco will open soon.

The assistance centers for foreign observers and media operate in Almaty and Astana on Nov. 17-21.

More than 20 briefings were held with the representatives of international organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, the Organization of Turkic States, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the International Turkic Academy, and representatives of foreign countries.

CEC has accredited more than 614 observers. 254 foreign reporters have been accredited to cover the election.