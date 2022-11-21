Other Presidential Candidates Congratulate Tokayev on Winning the Election

ASTANA – The other presidential candidates congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election victory following the announcement of the exit poll results on Nov. 21.

“I congratulate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on winning the election. I am sure that he will serve for the benefit of the people,” said Zhiguli Dairabayev, winning 3.42 percent of the votes.

“Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, I congratulate you with all my heart on your victory. Furthermore, I wish you success in the implementation of all your plans! For my part, I am ready to support you,” said Saltanat Tursynbekova, who received 2.12 percent of the votes.

“It is a great responsibility to rule the country. I wish Kassym-Zhomart Kemelevich on this path endless inspiration and great vitality,” Karakat Abden wrote on Instagram. She got 2.60 percent of the votes.

“Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was elected President of Kazakhstan. Congratulations! I congratulate all presidential candidates. The President received a credit of trust but also a huge responsibility for the future of Kazakhstan,” said Meiram Kazhyken, winning 2.53 percent of the vote.

“I hope that the President will do everything for the comfortable life of citizens and the prosperity of our country. We, as an opposition party, are always ready for dialogue,” said Nurlan Auesbayev, who garnered 2.22 percent.