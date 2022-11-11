Notes for Weekend: Four Activities to Do in Kazakh Capital

ASTANA – Snowfall, which has been going on for some time now, hints at the imminent arrival of winter, but it is not a reason to stay at home this weekend. The Astana Times recommends you take out winter clothes from the closet, stock up with a thermos with warm tea and use our list of activities for Nov. 12-13.

The World Painting art project exposition at the National Museum of Kazakhstan

The art project was showcased in Kazakhstan’s pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai and entered the Guinness World Records book in February for the largest number of people who left their marks on the painting. In September, the painting was exhibited at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The exhibition will run until Nov. 14.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday. Address: 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue

“City of All Faiths” tour of the capital temples on Nov. 12

During a bus tour around the eco-mosque named after Yryskeldi Kajy, Holy Dormition Cathedral and Roman Catholic Parish of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, the guide will speak about religious denominations, their history, symbols and rites.

The meeting point is the capital circus at 2 p.m. The excursion will last until 5 p.m.

Price: 6,500 tenge (US$14). For more information and tickets, contact +7 705 190 03 45

“Birzhan – Sara” opera by Mukan Tulebayev’s at Astana Opera House on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.

Lyrical and dramatic four-act opera in the Kazakh language tells a piercing love story between the poet and composer of the 19th century Birzhan and the poet Sara. The opera is accompanied by synchronous subtitles in Russian and English.

The libretto was translated into Turkish and the opera was shown in Samsun in 2013 and in Istanbul, Bursa, Eskişehir and Ankara in 2014.

Venue: Astana Opera House, 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street

Tickets are available on Astana Opera House’s website

Two-day tour from Astana to Burabai and Zerenda resort areas on Nov. 12-13

The tour program includes a visit to Lake Borovoe, Bolektau Mountains, Okzhetpes Mountains, Zhumbaktas Rock, Abylai Khan meadows, Zerenda Lake, Ulgulin Canyon, Smolnaya hill, an entertainment program, tea, dance and photoshoot.

Price for adults aged 12 and over – 39,990 tenge (US$86), for children from 3 to 12 years – 34,990 tenge (US$75) and free for younger children.

For more information and to make a reservation, contact +7 (776) 270-17-17