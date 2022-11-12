Nearly 70 % of Respondents Plan to Vote in Kazakhstan’s Presidential Elections According to Survey

ASTANA – More than 70 percent of respondents are ready to vote in the upcoming presidential elections, according to the sociological survey conducted by the Qogamdyq Pikir (Public Opinion) Research Institute on Nov. 4-6, reported the institute’s press service.

“The level of potential electoral turnout for the presidential elections on Nov. 20 reached 71.6 percent, which is the total share of those who plan to vote (55.4 percent) and most likely will vote (16.2 percent). Some 18.3 percent of respondents are undecided about voting, while 6.1 percent do not plan to vote,” reads the survey.

According to the poll, nearly 78.8 percent of people intend to vote for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the upcoming presidential elections. Around 2.8 percent of those polled plan to vote for Zhiguli Dairabayev. Nurlan Auesbayev is in second place with 1.8 percent of the vote. Saltanat Tursynbekova and Meiram Kazhyken are tied for fourth with 1.6 percent. About 0.8 percent of those polled are prepared to vote for Karakat Abden. A total of 3.2 percent of respondents plan to vote against all. At the time of the survey, 9.4 percent of respondents had yet to determine who they plan to vote for.

In total, 84.4 percent of respondents believe (65.2 percent) or somewhat believe (19.2 percent) that the presidential elections in November 2022 will be held fairly. Almost every tenth respondent (11 percent) has the opposite opinion. Some do not think so – 6.2 percent and some do not believe in the elections at all – 4.8 percent. Nearly 4.6 percent of respondents hesitated to answer.