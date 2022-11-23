Nearly 15,000 Foreign Employees Work in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Nearly 14,957 foreign employees work in Kazakhstan as of Nov.1, reported the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection’s press service on Nov. 23.

Around 40 percent of international staff are employed in the country’s construction sector (5,910 people). Also, foreign nationals work in the mining and quarrying sector (1,499 people), agriculture, forestry, and fisheries (1,146 people), and professional, scientific, and technical field (1,081 people). Some 995 foreigners work in the manufacturing industry.

The majority of labor migrants come from China and India.

In January, Kazakhstan reduced the quota for attracting foreign workers by 25 percent to 21,097 to protect the internal labor market.