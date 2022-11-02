Nearly 12 Million People in Kazakhstan Eligible to Vote in Presidential Elections

ASTANA – Nearly 12 million people are eligible to cast their votes in the Nov. 20 presidential elections, announced the Central Election Commission (CEC).

“The total number of voters is 11,950,485. The number of ballots for the extraordinary elections of the President of Kazakhstan, scheduled for Nov. 20, including a reserve of 1 percent of the total number of registered voters, is 12,069,990,” said CEC Chair Nurlan Abdirov.

According to him, starting Nov. 4, voters will be able to check their registration at the nearest polling stations and choose a different polling station.

Besides the six candidates’ names, electoral ballots will also have an ‘against all’ option.

Since Sept. 22, the CEC accredited 139 international observers from various countries and international organizations.