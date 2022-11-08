National Security Committee’s Former Bosses Brought to Justice

ASTANA – The criminal cases against former head of the National Security Committee (NSC) Karim Massimov and his deputy Anuar Sadykulov have been presented for consideration to the city’s specialized inter-district criminal court, reported the Prosecutor General’s Office press service on Nov. 7.

Massimov and his deputies were arrested on Jan. 6 on suspicion of treason following nationwide unrest.

Massimov and Sadykulov are indicted under the articles of the high treason (Article 175, Part 1 of the Criminal Code), the forcible seizure of power (Article 179, Part 3 of the Criminal Code), the abuse of power and official authority (Article 362, Part 4, Paragraph 3 of the Criminal Code).

Daulet Yergozhin, former deputy chairman of the NSC is accused of the forcible seizure of power and the abuse of power and official authority.

Another three Massimov’s deputies M. Ossipov, D.Akipov and N.Bekmurat are accused of several violations of Article 362 of the Criminal Code.

The criminal case has been classified as “Top Secret”.