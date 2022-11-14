More than 70% of Kazakh Citizens Believe Country Headed in Right Direction, Says State Counselor Karin

ASTANA – More than 70 percent of Kazakh citizens believe the country is headed in the right direction, noted State Counselor Erlan Karin during an expert forum on Kazakhstan’s development in the context of global transformation on Nov. 14, reported Zakon.kz.

Karin noted that Kazakh society understands key national agenda provisions, including development, modernization, reforms, and internal stability. The country’s reforms are based on society’s needs and correspond to national interests, as indicated by the opinion survey.

“According to a recent sociological survey by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, the majority of Kazakh citizens, more than 72 percent of respondents, believe that the country is moving in the right direction,” said Karin.

According to him, this is evidence of broad social support for the pursued national course, demonstrating that both the authorities and society share the same vision of the future.

The Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) is a state forecasting and analytical institution whose main function is analytical, research and expert support of the activities of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the strategic directions of domestic and foreign policy of the state.