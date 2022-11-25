Kazakhstan’s Presidential Inauguration Ceremony to Broadcast Live on National TV Channels Tomorrow

By Staff Report in Election 2022, Nation on 25 November 2022

ASTANA – The inauguration of newly re-elected Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be broadcast live on Nov. 26 at 10.50 a.m. local Astana time, reported the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Photo credit: gov.kz

It will be live-streamed on national TV channels, the media outlets’ websites, and the official social media channels of the presidential press office.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) announced Tokayev as elected President of Kazakhstan with 81.31 percent of the election’s votes after the final results were released on Nov. 22.

Overall, 69.44 percent, or 8,300,046 citizens out of 11,953,465 eligible voters, participated in the country’s presidential election on Nov. 20. The voter turnout abroad was 88.47 percent or 11,360 people out of 12,841 registered people.


