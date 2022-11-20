Kazakhstan’s Presidential Election Sees Close to 24 Percent Voter Turnout

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s presidential election sees 23.37 percent voter turnout, announced Central Election Commission (CEC) member Shavkhat Otemisov at a press briefing on Nov. 20.
Kazakhstan holds presidential elections today, Nov. 20. There are six candidates competing for the country’s highest office – incumbent president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Karakat Abden, Meiram Kazhyken, Nurlan Auesbayev, Saltanat Tursynbekova, and Zhiguli Dairabayev.
As of 10.00 a.m. local Astana time, 2,792,962 people out of 11,950,485 eligible voters in the country have cast their vote, according to CEC.
Among the regions, the highest voter turnout is in the Karagandy Region, 32.27 percent, while the lowest is in the city of Almaty, 8.42 percent.
Here is voter turnout across the regions:
Abai Region – 25.64 percent
Akmola Region – 21.21 percent
Aktobe Region – 26.66 percent
Almaty Region – 20.12 percent
Atyrau Region – 25.03 percent
West Kazakhstan Region – 20.86 percent
Zhambyl Region – 23.27 percent
Zhetisu Region – 25.58 percent
Karagandy – 32.27 percent
Kostanai Region – 26.97 percent
Kyzylorda Region – 29.41 percent
Mangystau Region – 25.20 percent
Pavlodar Region – 27.9 percent
North Kazakhstan Region – 27.33 percent
Turkistan Region – 27.03 percent
Ulytau Region – 27.81 percent
East Kazakhstan Region – 23.17 percent
Astana city – 13.73 percent
Almaty city – 8.42 percent
Shymkent city – 30.92 percent