Kazakhstan’s Presidential Election Sees Close to 24 Percent Voter Turnout

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s presidential election sees 23.37 percent voter turnout, announced Central Election Commission (CEC) member Shavkhat Otemisov at a press briefing on Nov. 20.

Kazakhstan holds presidential elections today, Nov. 20. There are six candidates competing for the country’s highest office – incumbent president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Karakat Abden, Meiram Kazhyken, Nurlan Auesbayev, Saltanat Tursynbekova, and Zhiguli Dairabayev.

As of 10.00 a.m. local Astana time, 2,792,962 people out of 11,950,485 eligible voters in the country have cast their vote, according to CEC.

Among the regions, the highest voter turnout is in the Karagandy Region, 32.27 percent, while the lowest is in the city of Almaty, 8.42 percent.

Here is voter turnout across the regions:

Abai Region – 25.64 percent

Akmola Region – 21.21 percent

Aktobe Region – 26.66 percent

Almaty Region – 20.12 percent

Atyrau Region – 25.03 percent

West Kazakhstan Region – 20.86 percent

Zhambyl Region – 23.27 percent

Zhetisu Region – 25.58 percent

Karagandy – 32.27 percent

Kostanai Region – 26.97 percent

Kyzylorda Region – 29.41 percent

Mangystau Region – 25.20 percent

Pavlodar Region – 27.9 percent

North Kazakhstan Region – 27.33 percent

Turkistan Region – 27.03 percent

Ulytau Region – 27.81 percent

East Kazakhstan Region – 23.17 percent

Astana city – 13.73 percent

Almaty city – 8.42 percent

Shymkent city – 30.92 percent