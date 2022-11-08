Kazakhstan to Export Products to Asia-Pacific Region Through China’s Qingdao Port

ASTANA – China’s Qingdao international port is ready to export Kazakh products to the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, said Xu Xiang, Director of the Administrative Department of Qingdao Port International Container Development, during а Nov. 4 meeting with the Kazakh Invest National Company in Astana, reported the Kazakh Invest press service.

Located on the shores of the Yellow Sea, the Qingdao port is the world’s fourth largest in terms of cargo transportation.

According to Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Invest Management Board Zhandos Temirgali, Kazakhstan and China continue to develop a strategic partnership, strengthening good neighborly relations. Implementing projects in the agro-industrial sector, renewable energy sources, and metallurgy are among the priority areas for attracting investments.

“The diversification of trade routes is a priority task for Kazakhstan, including developing the Trans-Caspian international transport route linking the largest markets of Eurasia – China and the European Union. Strengthening relations with such a large port creates an opportunity to expand the geography of deliveries of Kazakh products,” Temirgali said.

During the meeting, the Qingdao Conson Development investment company expressed interest in implementing projects in the construction of infrastructure facilities, agro-industrial complex, finance, etc. The Qingdao Huatong Group works under China’s Belt and Road Initiative in logistics, trade, bilateral investment, and tourism. The Qingdao Hanhe Cable addressed the possibility of implementing a project to produce cable products in Kazakhstan.