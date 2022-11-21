Kazakhstan to Adopt New Political Structure, Says President Tokayev

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is moving to a new form of political organization, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during his visit to the electoral headquarters after the announcement of the exit poll results on midnight Nov. 21.

Tokayev said the presidential election opened a new political era and all the main power institutions will undergo transformation.

“The country will clearly and consistently implement constitutional reform. (…) The national economy will undergo fundamental changes. The authorities will improve the well-being of people. Kazakhstan needs unity to make all these goals a reality. Therefore, I call for unity,” Tokayev said.