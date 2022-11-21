Kazakhstan to Adopt New Political Structure, Says President Tokayev

By Staff Report in Election 2022, Nation on 21 November 2022

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is moving to a new form of political organization, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during his visit to the electoral headquarters after the announcement of the exit poll results on midnight Nov. 21. 

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivers speech at national public headquarters at midnight on Nov. 21. Photo credit: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s campaign headquarters

Tokayev said the presidential election opened a new political era and all the main power institutions will undergo transformation. 

“The country will clearly and consistently implement constitutional reform. (…) The national economy will undergo fundamental changes. The authorities will improve the well-being of people. Kazakhstan needs unity to make all these goals a reality. Therefore, I call for unity,” Tokayev said.


