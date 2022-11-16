Kazakhstan Makes Preparations to Launch Flights to United States

ASTANA – The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan is working to increase its technical capacity in preparation for the upcoming Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) to launch direct flights between Kazakhstan and the United States, reported the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development on Nov. 15.

The Aviation Administration’s primary tasks include technical control and oversight of civil aviation safety. Director General of the Aviation Administration Catalin Radu reported on the country’s progress in ensuring aviation safety.

According to Civil Aviation Committee Chair Talgat Lastayev, Kazakhstan upped its flight safety to 84 percent, which is 15 percent higher than the global average.

Kazakhstan has 912 aircraft registered, of which 75 carry out regular passenger flights. The country, overall, has 25 airports and six heliports. According to Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairat Uskenbayev, more aircraft need to be acquired due to the growing demand for air travel.